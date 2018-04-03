Filed Under:grindr, HIV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Same-sex dating app Grindr says it shared users’ HIV status with two other companies.

In a statement, company CTO says users have the option of sharing their status and their last testing date when creating their profiles.

“We make it clear in our privacy policy that if you choose to include this information in your profile, the information will also become public,” the statement reads. “As a result, you should carefully consider what information to include in your profile.”

Grindr says two companies, Localytics and Apptimize, were paid to test and monitor how the app is used but that they are under strict contractual terms that provide for the highest level of confidentiality, data security, and user privacy.

The statement says any data from HIV status fields were transmitted securely with encryption and there are data retention policies in place to protect users.

The company maintains it is up to each user to decide what to share about themselves in their profiles, including HIV information.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch