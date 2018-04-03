Filed Under:baltimore iron crow theater, Local TV, sexual harassment allegation

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland theater is postponing its production of an upcoming play after cast members accused the artistic director of sexual harassment and refused to perform.

Baltimore’s Iron Crow Theater bills itself as Baltimore’s only queer theater. It had been scheduled to stage Terrence McNally’s “Corpus Christi” later this month.

The Baltimore Sun reports the production was postponed after 13 cast members walked out on the show. The cast members accused artistic director Sean Elias of sexual harassment.

The theater said it investigated the accusation and concluded that no harassment occurred. But the theater says it is implementing new training and new procedures for filing grievances.

A June production of “The Laramie Project” is also being postponed.

