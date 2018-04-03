BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two local businesses are creating some unique products ahead of Light City in Baltimore.

At The Brewer’s Art in Mount Vernon, there’s a whole lot brewing for the third annual Light City, which is set to illuminate neighborhoods throughout the city in just four days.

“We’ve have been talking to BOPA for the last couple of years now about making a special beer just for the event. This year, it came to fruition,” Tom Creegan of The Brewer’s Art said.

Brewers teamed up with the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts to create “Lumen Ale.”

“They took our core branding, which is this style here, and they put the spin with their logo on it and it’s got a super dark label with a ton of color,” Creegan said. “So it’s a night background with the light catching it.”

Across town at Treason Toting, they’re taking a break from travel accessories to make the official Light City T-shirts.

“We are really excited that they chose us to do the T-shirts for them. The whole team is really excited to be part of the festival and represent Baltimore,” said Jason Bass of Treason Toting Co.

The Treason team designed the shirts.

“I think it’s a T-shirt that people would like to wear, even if they’re not a part of Light City. It’s something they would wear under a jean shirt or a jacket in the spring. It’s something that has some life to it,” Bass said.

“They had a clear vision and I think we brought it home with this one,” Bass said.

The beer and the shirts will be sold throughout the festival.

As part of WJZ’s community connection, we are proud to be a sponsor of Light City. Find out more about Light City here.

