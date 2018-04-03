BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is now required to notify drivers of recalls involving their vehicle.

It’s a part of a pilot program that uses the vehicle registration process to alert drivers. If a recall is found, owners will be notified at the same time they’re mailed a reminder for their registration renewal.

A grant from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is funding the program. They found that one in three cars on the road have unfixed recalls, poising a threat to vehicle owners, passengers, and other drivers.

Maryland is the only state with this requirement.

