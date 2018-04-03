BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Takoma Park Police say a resident of the city received a ‘Punish A Muslim Day’ flyer.

Anti-Muslim flyers circulating in this country and abroad. pic.twitter.com/I6M94W2heJ — Takoma Park Police (@TakomaParkPD) April 2, 2018

The flyers have been circulating online in the United States and abroad. They offer “points” for hateful acts and violence targeting Muslims on April 3, 2018. The acts include verbal abuse, throwing acid, beating and torture, and even murder.

“Punish A Muslim Day” letters are being sent to families in East London. The letter details a point system for each action & a reward. For example pulling a Muslim women’s hijab is 25 points, throwing acid is 50 points and burning or bombing a mosque is a whole 1,000 points. pic.twitter.com/6kmCrDrXt0 — Rowaida Abdelaziz (@Rowaida_Abdel) March 9, 2018

Police encourage anyone who feels they are in danger to call the department immediately at 301-270-1100. They ask residents to stay vigilant and look out for the flyers either in the mail or through social media.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook