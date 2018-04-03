Filed Under:Hate Crimes, Takoma Park Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Takoma Park Police say a resident of the city received a ‘Punish A Muslim Day’ flyer.

The flyers have been circulating online in the United States and abroad. They offer “points” for hateful acts and violence targeting Muslims on April 3, 2018. The acts include verbal abuse, throwing acid, beating and torture, and even murder.

Police encourage anyone who feels they are in danger to call the department immediately at 301-270-1100. They ask residents to stay vigilant and look out for the flyers either in the mail or through social media.

