BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools will launch a nationwide search to replace former superintendent Dallas Dance.

The school board is set to vote Tuesday night to award a contract to a New Jersey headhunting company to head up the search to find a new superintendent.

RELATED: Baltimore Co. Schools Superintendent S. Dallas Dance Abruptly Resigns

Dance resigned last April following a criminal investigation.

Verleeta White was appointed as interim superintendent, and could be promoted as Dance’s replacement.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook