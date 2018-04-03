Filed Under:Baltimore County Public Schools, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools will launch a nationwide search to replace former superintendent Dallas Dance.

The school board is set to vote Tuesday night to award a contract to a New Jersey headhunting company to head up the search to find a new superintendent.

Dance resigned last April following a criminal investigation.

Verleeta White was appointed as interim superintendent, and could be promoted as Dance’s replacement.

