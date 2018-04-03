Filed Under:Martin O' Malley

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Back in New Hampshire, former Democratic presidential hopeful Martin O’Malley says his party needs to shake off its pity party and face the future.

O’Malley, the former governor of Maryland who dropped out of the 2016 race just before the New Hampshire primary, was back in the state Tuesday for the “Politics & Eggs” lecture series at Saint Anselm College.

He has spent much of the last year helping elect Democrats to state Legislatures in special elections, and says he thinks the party has a chance to win majorities in Congress in the midterm elections. But he says that will only happen if they reject fear about the future, which he calls quote, “the stale currency of our current politics.”

O’Malley has said he hasn’t ruled out another run in 2020.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch