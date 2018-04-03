BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police and Morgan State University officials are hoping video can help them identify three people who may have been involved in a shooting inside an off-campus apartment near the university on Monday night.

The trio was seen walking onto the fourth floor of building 1540 at the Morgan View Apartments.

Police are calling them persons of interest in connection to the shooting inside the off-campus housing complex.

“I don’t know if all three of those folks know each other or what, I just know the three of those folks were there when the gunfire was taking place,” Baltimore Police spokesperson T.J. Smith said at a press conference Tuesday. “Which one of the three had guns? Did they all have guns? We don’t have the answers to that.”

The chaos near the campus unfolded just after 9:30.

“He was in the 1540 building and he said he heard gunshots, so I came right over here trying to get into my dormitory,” student Lamont Hutt said.

Police say they don’t have a victim but did find evidence of a gun battle inside the halls.

“At this stage, we don’t have any victims, per se, but we do know more than one person was involved in shooting back and forth at one another,” Smith said.

Students on campus say they’re concerned about their safety.

“This has been an ongoing problem here because the security basically they only want to supervise at certain times,” Hutt said.

The same complex was also the scene of a deadly stabbing in 2016.

Police aren’t sure what triggered the bullets, but they believe their clothing could make them stand out

“I don’t walk around every day seeing people wearing Adidas sweatshirts like that. I don’t walk around seeing people with Helly Hanson jackets on like that. I think those should be clear identifiers on who those people are,” Smith said.

University officials say they’re not sure if the men are students.

In a letter sent to students, the university says it’s stepping up security on campus by adding 24/7 security in each building for the next week. The school says metal detectors could also be added in the future.

University officials are also evaluating protocols for entering the building for students and visitors.

Meanwhile, police are searching through additional video of the actual shooting for clues and monitoring area hospitals for possible victims.

Anyone with information is urged to call Baltimore Police.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook