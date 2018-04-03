BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Wind Advisory has been issued for most of Maryland Wednesday.

WJZ’s Meg McNamara says Wednesday will be blustery as a strong cold front moves through. Winds will reach between 20 to 30 mph and gusts may reach up to 50 mph.

The advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

