BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities have arrested an Anne Arundel County man for distributing and possessing child porn.

Maryland State police say Edward William Weekley, 25, of Arnold, Maryland, was arrested Wednesday morning after police found evidence that he downloaded and shared child porn online.

Troopers say they’ve been investigating since November, which led them to trace child porn to Weekley’s residence. At the time of Weekley’s arrest, investigators say they found child porn on his electronic devices.

Weekley has been charged with two counts of distribution of child porn and five counts of possession of child porn.

