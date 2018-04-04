ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland General Assembly has approved an incentive package of more than $5 billion to try to lure Amazon’s second headquarters to Maryland.

The House of Delegates voted 79-59 Wednesday for the bill, sending it to Gov. Larry Hogan who submitted the plan. A spokeswoman for the governor says he will sign the bill.

Supporters described it as a one-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attract a company that promises to create 50,000 jobs. Opponents derided it as corporate welfare for one of the world’s richest companies.

The measure includes a package of state income, property and sales tax credits. It would not take effect if Amazon decides against putting the headquarters in the state.

Montgomery County, Maryland, is one of 20 cities and regions that made Amazon’s shortlist.

