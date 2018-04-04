WJZ WEATHER: Wind Advisory Issued For Most Of Md. Wednesday | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The cherry blossom peak bloom dates have changed yet again, but this time they moved up!

The National Park Service now says the peak will start Thursday and continue through Sunday. The service says it is impossible to predict peak bloom more than ten days in advance.

Upcoming windy weather and cold temperatures may affect the trees and many are concerned the dates will get pushed back again.

RELATED: Wind Advisory Issued For Most Of Md. Wednesday

The National Cherry Tree Festival is underway and runs until April 15th.

