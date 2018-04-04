BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Dozens of drones will soon be taking flight at the Inner Harbor for Baltimore’s second Drone Prix.

It’s all lifting off as part of Light City and artists are grinding away to finish the obstacles for the course.

Crews have been setting up the framework for the drone course for days.

A maze of larger-than-life crane structures that are destined for a drone course, are coming to life in a Towson workshop.

“It’s just really exciting to do something that’s so new, especially in the idea of drone race courses. That’s fun, that’s different. And why not?” artist Jenn Figg said.

Figg, along with artist Matthew McCormack, gave WJZ a look at the awesome Drone Prix course you’ll see on race day.

The 120-foot-long, netted-in course includes obstacles up to 21-feet tall and space for the audience to get in on the action.

“The audience can actually safely enter into the viewing area,” Figg said.“You will be able to enter in and watch drones race right overhead.”

Global Air Media is in charge of the in-flight entertainment, which consists of professional drone racers whizzing through lighted tunnels and gates.

Stanley Black and Decker is handling the workspace.

“We love reaching out to artists, which is not really our traditional field, right? Art!” said Audrey Van de Castle of Maker Space. “But it’s really fun to get involved with the community and artists in the community to make really cool public, light sculptures.”

The artists and architects had just five weeks to design, create, and build the course.

You can watch the drone races at the Inner Harbor the whole first weekend of the festival starting at 4 p.m.

