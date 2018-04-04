BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Well we are touching all the bases today. OK not all but enough. Fog this morning. Then rain and thunderstorms through the midday lunch hour. Then clearing, chilly, and windy through the afternoon. All we are missing is snow, and sleet. Wait I spoke too soon, that could be coming our way Saturday. Let’s specifically discuss that.

Chilly tomorrow, then a warm up for Friday. But then another strong cold front on Friday night will sink our temps to 38° with Saturdays daytime high being that overnight 38°. Through the day on Saturday temperatures will settle into the mid 30’s..yeah, mid 30’s this is legit…and as a Low swings by the Mid-Atlantic the forecast reads, “periods of rain and wet snow.” OK then…

As we move into next week we will trend 15° below normal with highs in the mid 40’s. This weather has got to turn around one day doesn’t it? Enjoy today’s 66.

MB!

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook