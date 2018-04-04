BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The death of a Baltimore homicide detective will be reviewed by an independent panel.

Wednesday, Baltimore City Police commissioner Darryl De Sousa says two former Baltimore detectives will lead an outside panel of six people who will review the case of Det. Sean Suiter.

Suiter was shot at close range with his own service weapon on Nov. 15 and died the next day. He was investigating a murder in the Harlem Park neighborhood at the time of the shooting.

No suspect has been named, and a $215,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook