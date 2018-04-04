WJZ WEATHER: Wind Advisory Issued For Most Of Md. Wednesday | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App
Filed Under:Det. Sean Suiter, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The death of a Baltimore homicide detective will be reviewed by an independent panel.

Wednesday, Baltimore City Police commissioner Darryl De Sousa says two former Baltimore detectives will lead an outside panel of six people who will review the case of Det. Sean Suiter.

Suiter was shot at close range with his own service weapon on Nov. 15 and died the next day. He was investigating a murder in the Harlem Park neighborhood at the time of the shooting.

No suspect has been named, and a $215,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch