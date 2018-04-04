BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities are searching for a man who fell into the Severn River after the kayak he was in capsized.

Maryland Natural Resources police say just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, two construction workers just north of the Severn River Bridge in Arnold, Maryland, got in a kayak after a construction platform broke loose. They were attempting to recover the platform when the kayak capsized in the mouth of Chase Creek.

One man, reportedly, was able to make to to shore in the area of 455 West Joyce Lane. State police launched their helicopter and had assistance from the Annapolis Fire Department and the Anne Arundel Fire Department.

Neither of the men were wearing a life vest at the time of the incident, according to officials. The winds at the time of the incident were 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 40 mile per hour and the water temperature was 47 degrees in the area at the time.

The one man who was able to make it to shore has been transported to a hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

Authorities searched until nightfall and will continue the search in the morning if needed.

