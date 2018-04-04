BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified five suspects arrested in connection with Tuesday’s shooting, in which one of the vehicles involved was followed to Johns Hopkins Hospital by officers.

Just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Baltimore Police Department officers saw two groups of people shooting at each other in the 2100 block of Aiken St.

A shot time later, officers saw a vehicle leaving the scene at a high rate of speed. Officers followed that vehicle to Johns Hopkins Hospital.

There were three people, later identified by police as Shamya Beckett, 18, Kenneth Black, 24, and Darius Foster, 22, inside the vehicle.

Police say Black had a gunshot wound to the hand. Black was taken to Hopkins to be treated, while Beckett and Foster were taken into custody.

Police got arrest warrants for Beckett, Black, and Foster, along with two additional suspects, 28 year-old Charles Alston and 26 year-old Devin O’Cain.

All five face charges of attempted murder, assault, handgun, and drug charges.

