WJZ WEATHER: Wind Advisory Issued For Most Of Md. Wednesday | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App
Filed Under:Johns Hopkins Hospital, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified five suspects arrested in connection with Tuesday’s shooting, in which one of the vehicles involved was followed to Johns Hopkins Hospital by officers.

Just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Baltimore Police Department officers saw two groups of people shooting at each other in the 2100 block of Aiken St.

A shot time later, officers saw a vehicle leaving the scene at a high rate of speed. Officers followed that vehicle to Johns Hopkins Hospital.

There were three people, later identified by police as Shamya Beckett, 18, Kenneth Black, 24, and Darius Foster, 22, inside the vehicle.

Police say Black had a gunshot wound to the hand. Black was taken to Hopkins to be treated, while Beckett and Foster were taken into custody.

RELATED: 1 Injured, 2 In Custody After 3 Involved In Shootout Drive To Hopkins Hospital

Police got arrest warrants for Beckett, Black, and Foster, along with two additional suspects, 28 year-old Charles Alston and 26 year-old Devin O’Cain.

All five face charges of attempted murder, assault, handgun, and drug charges.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch