BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Clear, cold and blustery for our Wednesday night.

Temps will fall into the low 30’s but thanks to winds between 15 and 25 mph, it will feel more like the low 20’s!

Plenty of sunshine is in store for Thursday. The fact that it will be beautiful may help offset the fact that it will be cool and windy.

Highs will top out around 50 degrees as winds gust to 25 mph.

The clouds make a comeback on Friday as temperatures climb into the mid 60’s.

Snow is possible overnight Friday into Saturday but there is still lots of uncertainty on who will see rain and who will see frozen precipitation.

The warm air left over from Friday may inhibit snow from sticking and it’s still not clear if the cold air will dip south enough so that Maryland sees snow rather than plain rain or a rain/snow mix.

