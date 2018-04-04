BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Wind Advisory has been issued for most of Maryland for Wednesday.

WJZ’s Marty Bass says Wednesday will include shower activity and maybe a few thunderstorms associated with the cold front coming through the area. Winds will reach between 20 to 30 mph and gusts may reach up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

The advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. A dense fog advisory will also be in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

#WJZ It could get quite blustery this afternoon. Quite! pic.twitter.com/rt0RiL1TdH — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) April 4, 2018

Most of the state will be in the mid 50’s by Wednesday morning and hit the mid 60’s around lunchtime.

Along with the cold front, a line of storms will push through and a few storms could be strong to severe.

#WJZ Fog and fairly mild this morning. pic.twitter.com/vj6WPB4yiA — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) April 4, 2018

Part of central Maryland is under a marginal risk for severe storms and a portion of the Eastern Shore is under a slight risk.

Thursday will be dry and mostly sunny highs in the low 50’s.

More precipitation is likely early Friday morning and there’s a chance some of that could be in the form of snow showers.

