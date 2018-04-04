WJZ WEATHER: Wind Advisory Issued For Most Of Md. Wednesday | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two women are dead after being shot during a home invasion in west Baltimore Wednesday morning.

Police say the shooting happened just after 11:45 a.m., when officers were called out to a home in the unit block of Gorman Ave. for reports of gunfire.

Responding officers found two women with gunshot wounds.

The 43-year-old and 22-year-old victims were taken to local hospitals, but both were pronounced dead shortly after arriving. The victims’ names have not been released at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (410) 396-2100, or those wishing to remain anonymous can use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit a tip by downloading the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile APP to your smartphone or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

