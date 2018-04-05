BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say a man accused of sexually assaulting children, and who had thousands of pictures and videos of child pornography, is now behind bars after his material was found inside a storage unit that had been auctioned off.

Glenn D. Ranger is charged with three counts each of second-degree rape, second-degree sex offense, third-degree sex offense, and fourth-degree sex offense.

He also faces charges of sexual abuse of a minor, sexual abuse of a minor with a continuing course of conduct, production of child pornography and possession of child pornography. Additional charges against Ranger are pending.

The investigation into Ranger began in March, when an Easton PD officer contacted a Maryland State Police trooper.

The officer said someone had purchased a storage locker during an auction in Anne Arundel County, and had discovered what he believed to be child pornography inside.

During a search of the locker, police report finding thousands of photographs depicting child pornography, along with DVDs and VHS tapes with child porn on them.

Police reportedly found a VHS tape that showed a female being sexually assaulted by a man, later identified as Ranger.

Ranger is accused of sexually assaulting this victim for six to eight years, starting when she was 16.

Also on the VHS tape, police report finding footage of a male victim, between 6 and 8 years old, being sexually assaulted by Ranger.

Investigators found that Ranger was the person who had rented the storage locker.

Police have been able to identify and contact the female victim, who is now an adult, but they are still working to identify and contact other victims.

Anyone who may have additional information about Ranger, or who may have been one of his victims, is asked to contact Maryland State Police at (410) 819-4780.

