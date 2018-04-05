Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Confederate Flag

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A student at Chesapeake High School in Anne Arundel County allegedly had a confederate flag flying from the back of his truck.

The principal of the school, Stephen Gorski, sent a letter out to parents explaining the situation.

He says a staff member saw the flag and alerted administration. An administrator and the School Resource Officers then located the vehicle in the parking lot and saw the flag in the bed of the truck. They also saw a noose and a pair of dice decorated with Confederate flags hanging from the rear-view mirror.

Gorski says appropriate action was taken against the student in accordance with the schools Code of Student Conduct. This is independent of how police may proceed.

“Especially given the number of incidents at our school recently as well as those around the nation,
it should go without saying that we do not treat these incidents lightly,” said Gorski in the letter. “Actions that portray bias, discrimination, or hate have absolutely no place in our community and certainly have no place in our school or any school.”

Gorski asks parents to talk to their children about what kind of school they want Chesapeake High School to be.

