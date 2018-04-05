BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Light City is getting ready to transform Baltimore for the third year in a row, and this year promises to be even bigger and brighter.

New for the 2018 festival is the Eye on Charlie exhibit, a 13-night interactive experience to engage our city and kick off Light City.

Baltimore City loves their birds, and now a new one is joining the flock: Charlie the peacock.

Charlie made his debut at the first Light City Festival in 2016. Back for a third year, this popular kinetic sculpture now has a starring role.

“He’s the third most famous bird in Baltimore,” said Tracy Baskerville, with Baltimore Office of Promotions & the Arts. “After the Ravens bird and Orioles bird.”

And the Baltimore based creators, Digital Mechanical Sculpture, are overwhelmed by Charlie’s popularity.

“[Charlie’s popularity] makes me nervous, but we’re excited about it,” Kyle Miller, with Digital Mechanical Sculpture.

Each night, Charlie will be visiting a different Baltimore neighborhood, and WJZ will be giving out clues throughout the day on where you can find him.

Once you find Charlie, take a selfie, and spread the word using #WJZCharlie on social media.

“There’s going to be a little bit of a party in each neighborhood for an hour,” Baskerville said. “We want people to really search and find where Charlie is.”

The Eye on Charlie celebrations will lead up to Light City’s official kick off, boosting this festival and delighting Charlie’s fans.

“We have our fan base and they keep coming back to see it, bringing there kids and friends,” Miller said.

More love, more lights, more of the lovable bird Charlie.

Eye on Charlie starts April 9. Make sure to use #WJZCharlie for all your social media posts, and WJZ will share your photos.

WJZ is the proud media sponsor of Light City.

