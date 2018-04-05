BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a 25-year-old man accused of shooting another man in the parking lot of the Foundry Row shopping center Tuesday afternoon.

Rashard Gabriel Williams is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, armed robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The Baltimore County Police Department reports the shooting happened after an argument between Williams and the 21-year-old victim.

Police say Williams shot the victim at least once in the upper body, before stealing some of his personal items and fleeing the scene.

The victim, who police say is expected to survive, left before officers arrived on scene. Police later found him at Northwest Hospital.

