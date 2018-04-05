BALTIMORE (WJZ) — MedStar Health said it will be eliminating some of the pediatric services at Franklin Square Hospital.

According to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun, the company cited a decline in patients for the downsizing. The hospital will close its pediatric inpatient unit and emergency room.

The Sun reports that pediatric admissions declined 40% in the past five years. The hospital will continue to do outpatient pediatric surgeries but will transfer those needing inpatient treatment to other facilities.

Hospital spokeswoman Debra Schindler told The Sun twenty full-time staff, including eight doctors, will be impacted and that some will get positions at Franklin Square or other MedStar hospitals while others will be fired.

