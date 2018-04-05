BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A ton of sun today, but not a ton of heat. No surprise in this forecast, but I do have one for you tomorrow. Looks like not only another warm day coming our way, as was in the forecast, but NOW it looks to be a pretty darn sunny day too. I could use some fresh, mild air, I am sure you feel the same. MAKE SURE you get out and find some “me time” tomorrow because, as has been discussed, Saturday is going to just stink.

Now we can begin to discuss this event with some accumulation numbers. 2-3″ from the beltway North and West, a trace to 1″ moving South, and just rain on the DelMarVa. But this will be a rain to sleet to snow type deal. And with roads cooling off big time, overnight Friday, we could see a slushy accumulation on them.

Skies will clear on Sunday but it will be legit cold with a high of 46°, fifteen degrees below normal.

Let’s deal with the weekend tomorrow, and look forward to tomorrow afternoon and some good Spring weather.

MB!

