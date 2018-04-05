BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities reached a plea deal Thursday, with the Montgomery County high school student who brought a loaded gun to his high school.

Eighteen-year-old Alwin Chen will plead guilty to carrying a gun on school property, according to his lawyers.

Chen brought the loaded handgun to Clarksburg High School back on February 15, one day after the Parkland High School shooting.

According to his journals, he had the weapon to protect himself and other students.

Chen’s plea hearing is later this month.

Sentencing possibilities range from probation to two years in prison.

