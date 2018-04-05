Filed Under:Baltimore County, Missing

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities are searching for an Essex man who was last seen Thursday morning.

Baltimore County police say Jeremiah John Norris, 26, was last seen leaving his home in the 900 block of Garden Drive.

Officers describe Norris as a 5-foot-9-inch white male who weighs around 190 pounds.  He was last seen wearing a brown jacket and tie-dye pants.

If you have seen Norris, please call the Baltimore County Police at (410) 307-2020.

