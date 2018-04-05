Filed Under:Baltimore Preakness, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The headliner for the Budweiser InfieldFest at the 143nd Preakness Stakes was announced Thursday.

Post Malone will headline the 2017 Preakness Budweiser InfieldFest Concert on Saturday, May 19.

The lineup will kick off with, Vice, followed by Frank Walker, then two-time Grammy-nominated duo ODESZA, before rapper 21 Savage takes the stage, with Post Malone closing the show.

Click here for ticket information for the Budweiser InfieldFest

