BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Aquarium Animal Rescue team recently rescued and admitted a juvenile harbor seal for immediate medical care and long-term rehabilitation at the Animal Care and Rescue Center in Baltimore.

Marmalade is the first rescue seal, joining 30 rescue turtles, including Waffle and Hashbrown.

Marmalade was rescued after he was found stranded on the shore of Ocean City, Maryland.

He had trouble breathing, lacerations on his body and pneumonia. He is also fighting seal pox on his left front flipper, which is contagious to other seals and uncomfortable.

He has been receiving daily care from the Animal Rescue team and aquarium veterinarians.

Marmalade will continue to receive care from the team and will be thoroughly reviewed for release back to the ocean when his health is better.

All 2018 rescue animals are named after breakfast foods.

