BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have issued a silver alert for a missing 74-year-old woman from Pikesville.
Lynn Boyle was last seen at 12:40 p.m. Thursday, driving a light green 2014 4-door Toyota Prius with Maryland tag 8DG6529.
She was northbound on I-83 near the Padonia Rd. exit while following behind her husband on their way to a vehicle maintenance shop.
When her husband exited onto Padonia Rd., she continued to drive northbound on I-83.
Boyle suffers from a medical condition that can cause her to become disoriented or confused.
Anyone who has seen Lynn Boyle or her light green Toyota Prius is asked to call 9-1-1 or contact police at (410) 307-2020.
