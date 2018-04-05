Filed Under:Local TV, Missing, Silver Alert

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have issued a silver alert for a missing 74-year-old woman from Pikesville.

Lynn Boyle was last seen at 12:40 p.m. Thursday, driving a light green 2014 4-door Toyota Prius with Maryland tag 8DG6529.

She was northbound on I-83 near the Padonia Rd. exit while following behind her husband on their way to a vehicle maintenance shop.

When her husband exited onto Padonia Rd., she continued to drive northbound on I-83.

Boyle suffers from a medical condition that can cause her to become disoriented or confused.

Anyone who has seen Lynn Boyle or her light green Toyota Prius is asked to call 9-1-1 or contact police at (410) 307-2020.

