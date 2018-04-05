BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Another much-below normal day as far as temperatures are concerned, despite a lot of warm sunshine.

Tomorrow, after morning clouds begin to break up, we should reach the middle 60’s, actually above normal!

Clouds will return Friday night and a mix of rain, sleet and wet snow is likely on your Saturday. A small accumulation is possible on the lawns and trees, but most should melt as we may reach the upper 30’s to near 40 degrees.

It’s pretty tough to get a lot of snow to stick in April, unless it’s falling at a very fast clip!

Sun and milder air will return on Sunday.

