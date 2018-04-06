BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County man accused of sexually assaulting children, and having thousands of pictures and videos of child pornography, is facing child rape and child porn charges after explicit material was found inside his storage unit that had been auctioned off.

Glenn D. Ranger, 55, is accused of hoarding thousands of images of child porn and raping multiple victims.

News of the allegations is flat-out sickening for parents across Maryland.

“I was sick, that’s disgusting. I got a six-year-old daughter and three-year-old son,” Mike Hoyt of Dundalk said.

The investigation started in Anne Arundel County where authorities say the storage locker that belonged to Ranger was auctioned off. The buyer discovered thousands of images of child porn along with video footage that shows Ranger sexually assaulting victims while the children cried and tried to refuse.

“A camera had actually been set up in the home of this individual…he was filming his sexual abuse of children,” Maryland State Police Maj. Greg Shipley said.

While the crimes allegedly took place at Ranger’s home in Glen Burnie, investigators tracked him down in Dundalk, living one block from a high school and on a street filled with kids.

“I’ve been in this neighborhood for the past 20 years and we never had this kind of issues,” Dundalk resident Angela Delacruz said.

Parents who live just doors down from where ranger was staying told WJZ’s Rick Ritter, “that’s sick, I couldn’t imagine that. If that was my child on there, I’d hate to see what happened to them.”

The suspect is now being held without bond. The investigation is just getting started.

“Looking at all this evidence, we do believe there could be other victims out there,” Shipley said.

Authorities say one of the victims was assaulted when she was about 16-years-old, and it continued for six to eight years.

Ranger faces multiple charges, including rape, sex abuse of a minor and possession of child pornography.

Anyone who may have additional information about Ranger, or who may have been one of his victims, is asked to contact Maryland State Police at 410-819-4780.

