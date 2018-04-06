Filed Under:Baltimore Harborplace

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The renovation of Baltimore’s iconic waterfront marketplace is finishing up…three years after it was expected to end.

Our media partner The Baltimore Sun reports construction is winding down on Harborplace, and stores are expected open in the next few months.

The city gave the new owner three years to renovate the shopping center after it was sold in 2012 for $100 million.

Construction started in 2016 to update the space’s 1980’s era appearance and make it a destination for tourists and locals.

