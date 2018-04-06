BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friday marked the start of Neighborhood Lights, which is a warm-up for Light City. All weekend, visitors will be able to see artwork that’s lighting up the streets of Baltimore.

Even before the sun went down, people came ready in anticipation for the light show that would light up the night.

The kick-off events for Neighborhood Lights are building up to the third annual Light City festival next week.

“My daughter is in there, she’s in the South Side Phenoms, so I’m really excited,” one mother told WJZ’s Ava-joye Burnett.

[Reporter: How cool is this?]

“Oh, it’s awesome! The kids love it, it’s a great community activity, we’re excited about it,” Butch Gaffney said.

From Patterson Park to Little Italy, artists have collaborated with 14 different communities to build light installations for families to enjoy.

“I think a lot of neighborhoods that didn’t get to participate last year wanted to jump in this year and they were able to, so we were really happy about that,” said Megan Bosse of Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts.

Come next week, the lights will expand to other areas throughout the city.

Massive installations will illuminate the Inner Harbor and other parts of downtown Baltimore beginning next weekend.

What better way to get ready than with a parade.

“I think Baltimore gets such a bad rap, but in reality it’s a real great community,” Gaffney said.

