PASADENA, Md. (WJZ/AP) — Nooses were found at two Maryland high schools on the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.

A student at Chesapeake High School in Anne Arundel County allegedly had a confederate flag in the back of his truck.

The principal of the school, Stephen Gorski, sent a letter out to parents explaining the situation.

He said a staff member saw the flag and alerted administration. An administrator and the school resource officers then located the vehicle in the parking lot and saw the flag in the bed of the truck. They also saw a noose and a pair of dice decorated with Confederate flags hanging from the rear-view mirror.

The noose and flag follow a recent series of racial slurs and threats made at the school.

Gov. Larry Hogan cited one of those incidents in a tweet Thursday, condemning the actions of a student.

This kind of garbage has no place in Maryland. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) April 5, 2018

The sentiment echoed by his opponent in the 2014 race for governor, U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown.

On Maryland’s Eastern Shore, Worcester County Public Schools’ Carrie Sterrs told The Daily Times a noose was found in the boys bathroom at Stephen Decatur High School.

