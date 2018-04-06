BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Saturday’s forecast has been downgraded from previous predictions as the storm’s trajectory keeps it to the south of Maryland.

While temperatures Friday remain in the mid-high 60’s, they will drop to high 30’s Friday evening into Saturday. WJZ’s Marty Bass says the bad winter weather is not expected to rise above the Georgia/South Carolina border.

#WJZ The first of two Tweets. Tomorrow a big change. The Low, the "storm" is staying South. Chilly, YES! Huge impact NO. pic.twitter.com/KriD2sWeFr — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) April 6, 2018

The Maryland area will experience low temperatures but there won’t be enough moisture to have a big event. Bass says a combination of rain and wet snow is expected to fall Friday night. Eastern Maryland is forecast to receive mostly rain while other areas can expect an inch or less of snowfall.

#WJZ Second of two Tweets. Here is the adjusted "snow totals" graphic. Just an in or less of a sloppy mess. pic.twitter.com/QPDxwAAcqI — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) April 6, 2018

Temperatures Saturday and Sunday will remain in the 40’s.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook