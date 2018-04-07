Baltimore (WJZ) — Baltimore city police are investigating after two men are gunned down overnight.

The first homicide took place around 11:20pm when police were called to the 2300 block of Jefferson street in the southeast section of the city for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 20-year old man with a gunshot wound to his chest. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

The second homicide took place in west Baltimore around 3:00am in the morning when officer were called to the 1500 block of W. Baltimore Street for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a 28-year old man with gunshot wounds to his body. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigating both of these incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

