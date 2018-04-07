BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As part of this year’s Light City, a dozen neighborhoods are showing off what makes them special.

This is the first year of the Brilliant Baltimore Community Showcase, and 12 neighborhoods are competing to win more than $2,000 to improve their community.

As the bright displays and colorful lights illuminate Baltimore for Light City, a dozen communities from across the city hope their unique charm and vibrant stories can make them a “Brilliant Baltimore Community.”

“Brooklyn still has a vibrant neighborhood, amazing neighbors that care about the community,” Dea Thomas of Concerned Citizens for a Better Brooklyn.

The competition is fierce.

“You can be exposed to a lot of culture here in Mount Vernon,” said Meghan McCorkell, communications director for the Enoch Pratt Free Library.

Neighborhoods from Matthew Henson, Mid-Govans, Fells Point and others are showcasing the best of communities to win $2,018 to improve their areas.

The communities will submit pictures from the events held in their areas during Light City.

Brooklyn is one of the communities competing.

“This is the gateway into Baltimore City. You go by here and everybody is going to be excited to see city lights,” Thomas said.

Leaders say a win would continue the momentum in the area.

In Mount Vernon, there are no fairy tales in their approach.

“We’re able in this community to bring so many cultural organizations together and you can get an amazing experience,” McCorkell said.

They say museums, libraries and other attractions can put them on top. But it’s Baltimore that is the real winner as each community is part of the fabric that’s woven throughout the city.

Nine other neighborhoods will receive $1,000 for their communities.

You can cast your votes online from April 21-22.

As part of WJZ’s community connection, we are proud to be a sponsor of Light City. Find out more about Light City here.

