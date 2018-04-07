BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 14-year-old who was shot in the leg last month at Great Mills High School got a special surprise this week: a chance to meet his favorite rapper.

It was a complete surprise for Desmond Barnes to meet Lightshow.

The rapper’s management team coordinated the meeting in Northwest Washington, D.C.

Barnes had no idea why his mother pulled him out of school.

“In the car, I just kept asking my mom, ‘What are we doing, what are we doing?'” he said.

“He had no idea. He was like, ‘I hope you’re not taking me to a museum,'” Barnes’ mother, Kimberly Dennis, said.

Lightshow found out about Barnes from a family friend who knew the teen was a big fan of the artist.

“I started listening to him since like sixth or seventh grade,” Barnes said.

Last month, when a gunman opened fire at Great Mills, Barnes was hit in the leg and called 911.

Another student, 16-year-old Jaelynn Willey, was shot in the head and later died.

“I just wanted to meet you and let you know anything I can do to help,” Lightshow said.

Born Larinzo Lambright-Williams, the Southeast D.C. native is also a survivor of gun violence.

“I remember walking to school through shootings on both sides of the street,” Lightshow said.

Barnes continues to make strides in his recovery.

“I think they’re wanting to take the bullet out next month after it heals up and all the swelling goes down,” Barnes said.

Lightshow offered the teen support and advice during this difficult time.

“I understand how it can be, I know the recovery process, I know what it’s like,” the rapper said.

Barnes hopes to be fully recovered August, in time to join the high school football team.

It was a surprise meeting for Barnes, who now shares a special bond with his favorite artist.

