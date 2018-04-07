WJZ WEATHER: Weekend Forecast Downgraded To Rain And Snow Mix | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App
Filed Under:Maryland House, school safety

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland House panel has passed a measure to improve school safety.

The bill approved Saturday by the House Ways and Means Committee would require public high schools to establish plans for the upcoming school year to have either school resource officers or adequate law enforcement coverage.

Other schools, such as middle and elementary schools, would need to have the plans in place for the school year that begins in 2019.

The committee also amended a Senate bill to include an additional $10 million a year to help pay for the added school security in future years.

The bill now goes to the House floor.

Saturday’s House session was convened as the General Assembly prepares to end its 90-day legislative session Monday at midnight.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

