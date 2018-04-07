Easton, MD (WJZ) — Maryland state police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Talbot County convenience store early Saturday morning.

Troopers from the Easton barrack responded to the Valero shore stop at 3721 Ocean Gateway around 4am for a report of an armed robbery.

Surveillance video shows the suspect entering the store and brandishing what appears to be a black handgun. The suspect is seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black gloves, grey pants, old white tennis shoes, and a white cloth covering his face.

The suspect was able to get cash from the register before fleeing the store. No store employees were injured in the armed robbery.

Maryland state police ask if you recognize this suspect to call them at 410-819-4782.