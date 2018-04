BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are asking for the public’s help with locating an elderly woman who has been missing since earlier this week.

Betty Williams, 71, was last seen on Wednesday in the 600 block of Murphy Lane.

Police say Williams is 5-foot-3, weighs 140 pounds and walks with a cane.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook