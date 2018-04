BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities have arrested a person after a social media post was believed to involve a Maryland high school.

On Sunday, Baltimore County police say a social media post they believed to involve Chesapeake High School in Essex, ultimately didn’t reference the school.

#BCoPD received a social media post believed to involve Chesapeake HS in Essex. Police have verified that the post originated from another state and authorities arrested the person responsible. #BCoPD continue to work with school officials on any allegations.^SV — BACO Public Safety (@BACOPoliceFire) April 8, 2018

Detectives say the post originated in another state and they arrested the person responsible.

Chesapeake HS cont'd- The social media post was not referencing Chesapeake High School. ^SV — BACO Public Safety (@BACOPoliceFire) April 8, 2018

