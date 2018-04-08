BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A 21-year-old has died after crashing into a tree early Sunday morning in Ellicott City.

Howard County police say around 3:24 a.m., Saif Bryant of Columbia, was traveling northbound on Centennial Lane near Burnside Drive and for unknown reasons, left the roadway and crashed a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix into a tree.

The vehicle then caught on fire, according to police.

Once first responders arrived, Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision.

