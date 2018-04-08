WJZ WEATHER: Chance Of Rain/Snow Mix Monday | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App
Filed Under:Fatal crash, Howard County Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A 21-year-old has died after crashing into a tree early Sunday morning in Ellicott City.

Howard County police say around 3:24 a.m., Saif Bryant of Columbia, was traveling northbound on Centennial Lane near Burnside Drive and for unknown reasons, left the roadway and crashed a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix into a tree.

The vehicle then caught on fire, according to police.

Once first responders arrived, Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch