BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Baltimore Farmers’ Market and Bazaar is back for its 41st season.

Maryland’s largest producers only market celebrated opening day Sunday.

The market offers an abundant amount of fresh produce, delicious food and unique art.

This year there are many returning favorites as well as new vendors and events planned throughout the season.

“Not only can you shop, you can have breakfast while you’re here, enjoy music, there’s usually something going on,” said Tracy Baskerville of the Baltimore Office of Promotion and Arts.

Overflowing with fresh fruits and vegetables, organic goods and specialty foods; it’s a Sunday tradition that brings people together.

“Getting up early in the morning and being out here around everybody, getting fresh vegetables, fresh food, good food,” Baltimore resident Jhane Laurenceau said.

“We have a theme the first Sunday every month and starting on May 6 the first Sunday it will be Bike to the Market. So there’s a new reason to come down not just shopping,” Baskerville said.

“What people have to expect when the weather gets warmer, it’s going to be a bigger variety here and there’s going to be a lot more selection of produce,” said vendor Joe Bartenfelder of Bartenfelder Farm.

It’s also an opportunity to check out unique handmade crafts and connect with friends new and old.

“See the people out, get the produce, the meats and stuff are fresh and good and breakfast is great here,”Owings Mills resident Toy Jakelley said.

The Baltimore Farmers’ Market is located under the JFX on Saratoga Street between Holliday and Gay Streets and runs through December.

From May to October, “First Sundays” will also feature a cooking class in the morning for $10.

