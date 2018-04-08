Baltimore (WJZ) — Police were called to the 1900 block of Edmondson Avenue for a report of a shooting around 11:59pm last night.

Once at the location an officer located a 28 year-old male suffering a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was transported to an area hospital were he was pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was exiting a bar when he was approached by an unidentified suspect that shot him multiple times.

The suspect then fled the location on foot.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

