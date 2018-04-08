Filed Under:Baltimore Consent Decree, Baltimore Police Department

BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal judge in Baltimore has scheduled the first public hearing to review the city’s progress toward compliance with a consent decree that mandates reforms within the police department.

The judge is scheduled to hear Friday from attorneys for the city and for the U.S. Justice Department, as well as an independent monitoring team.

The consent decree, which was signed in the waning days of the Obama administration, was approved by the judge last April despite objections from President Donald Trump’s Justice Department.

Issues to be discussed at Friday’s hearing include transportation of people in custody, use of force, and misconduct investigations and discipline.

The judge also wants to hear about progress in establishing a modern technology platform that he says is a critical part of the reform process.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch