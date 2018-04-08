Sabillasville, MD (WJZ) — Maryland state police confirm they are investigating a disturbance at the Victor Cullen Center in Frederick county that injured several staff members.

Maryland state police from both Frederick and Washington counties along with local sheriff’s deputies from those counties were called to the facility at 11:29am today.

Youth at the center reportedly assaulted several staff members and destroyed property. Troopers and deputies established a perimeter at the facility after arriving on scene.

A Frederick county deputy trained as a negotiator spoke with the juveniles thought to be leading the disturbance by using a radio. Seven juveniles surrendered to police with an eighth being taken into custody after troopers entered the facility. There was no physical confrontation between police and the juveniles.

Three staff members at the center were transported to area hospitals for treatment for injuries sustained during the disturbance with the juveniles, their conditions are not known at this time.

Several others were also apparently injured during the incident but refused treatment. No Juveniles were injured.

The facility was secured around 1:15pm and all the juveniles are accounted for although police remain on the scene investigating.

Maryland state police criminal investigators are also at the center and say charges are pending.

According to the Maryland Government website this facility opened in 2007 as a treatment center the serves male youth between the ages of 14-18 years old.

The facility serves up to 48 male youth who have been ordered by the courts to receive treatment services in a secure environment.

Typically treatment lasts 6 to 9 months although treatment may be extended if necessary.

The center provides dietary, medical, educational and counseling services as well as space for recreation.

