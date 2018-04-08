Filed Under:Annapolis, crash, USPS

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A United States Postal Service driver was transported to Shock Trauma with life-threatening injuries Saturday afternoon after striking a tree in Annapolis.

Anne Arundel County police say around 2:31 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle collision on Pleasant Plains Road at Milvale Road, where they say, for unknown reasons, the driver’s vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

Detectives believe the driver made a mistake and neither speed or alcohol are factors.

